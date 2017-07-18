New crime mapping program in place in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Folks in Emerald Isle now have a new way to keep tabs on the crime happening across the town.

The Emerald Isle Police Department recently joined the crime mapping program.

Residents can visits www.crimemapping.com, select the Emerald Isle Police Department and instantly see the various crimes reported across the town.

“We feel like the more information we can get out to our citizens, the better off they’re going to be and the safer they can be in their homes,” Chief Tony Reese said.

Residents can tailor the results to specific regions, time frames and create notifications for the area around their homes.

“Say a crime occurs within a mile of your home, you can receive a notification telling you an incident occurred, what it was, the date and time and so forth so that you can keep track of what’s going on in your neighborhood,” Chief Reese said.

The service is free to use and the town hopes it will encourage the community to work together to reduce crime in the town.

More information on the program can be found on the town’s website.