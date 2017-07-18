Mother of 11-year-old shot and killed in Craven County speaks out

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – We are continuing the coverage of the murder of and 11-year-old little girl over the weekend.

16-year old Justin Johnson has been charged with shooting and killing Hailey Joyner.

For the first time Joyner’s family is speaking out.

Her favorite color was pink, she loved to dance, and her mother says she was destined for greatness.

Tuesday Rebecca McNeese surrounded herself with those she calls family to help get her through this difficult time.

McNeese has suffered from addiction in her past and is on the right track to a clean sober life with Hailey

When she got the news, it shattered her. Now she is only left with videos and pictures.

But she says she wants to keep Hailey’s name alive and help prevent this from happening in any other home.

“I teach people to remember her face and that we don’t keep guns in house that are loaded with kids that aren’t locked,” said McNeese

Hailey and Johnson were living under the same roof at the time.

McNeese said she reached out to the Department of Social Services on multiple occasions concerned for her daughters’ safety at the home.

She said now she plans to file a lawsuit on neglecting.

Funeral services have not been set at this time.

But if you would like to donate to the family you can click here.