Incoming ECU women’s basketball freshman play in All-Star game

ECU Media Relations Published:

Greensboro, N.C. –  Incoming East Carolina women’s basketball freshman Ariyana Williams and Lashonda Monk played in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West Women’s Basketball All-Star game Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum. The NCCA East-West All-Star game dates back to 1949 with the inception of a women’s game in 1975.

“We are very proud of both Ari and Monk and the way they represented ECU,” head coach Heather Macy said. “All three of our in-state freshman were selected for the East-West All-Star game which is a great honor for the future of our program.”

Williams and Monk both played for the West All-Stars, which fell to the East All-Stars 74-71 Monday night. Additionally, Tamia Hicks was selected as an alternate for the East but did not play.

Williams led the West in three-point field goal attempts and had five rebounds. Monk was 2-for-9 from the field, made both of her free throw attempts and had six rebounds.

