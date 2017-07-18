First Alert Weather: Major heat-wave for late week

SUMMARY: A nearby front may provide a few spotty showers/storms today. Major heat returns later this week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably to mostly cloudy with coastal showers early then a few inland showers and storms by mid-morning. Temperatures are seasonably warm and humid. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and a 40% chance of shower/storms.

TONIGHT: Quiet tonight with some of us dipping into the upper 60s. Should be relatively pleasant tonight.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 90’s and a 30% chance of storms.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don forms in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 30% 81 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 30% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 30% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast