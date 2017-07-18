First Alert Weather: Major heat-wave for late week

SUMMARY: A nearby front may provide a few spotty showers/storms today. Major heat returns later this week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably to mostly cloudy with coastal showers early then a few inland showers and storms by mid-morning. Temperatures are seasonably warm and humid. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and a 40% chance of shower/storms.

TONIGHT: Quiet tonight with some of us dipping into the upper 60s. Should be relatively pleasant tonight.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 90’s and a 30% chance of storms.

TROPICS:  Tropical Storm Don forms in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
73° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
71° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
71° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
71° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
71° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
80° F
precip:
10%
11am
Wed
82° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
6am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
