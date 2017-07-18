ECU student from Sneads Ferry faces child sex charges

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An East Carolina University student from Sneads Ferry is facing child sex charges involving a 14-year-old boy, according to the Surf City Police Department.

Taylor Mosely, 20, has been charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense.

Surf City police said she turned herself into the Pender County Magistrate’s office Monday.

The two met through a mutual friend in person at JM’s Place, a bar in Surf City, police said.

Surf City police said the 14-year-old’s mother became aware of the sexual contact and contacted Pender Department of Social Services, who then referred it to police.

Mosely’s first court appearance was Tuesday morning, and she is being held in the Pender County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.