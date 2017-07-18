1 man shot during fight in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One man was shot after an argument between two men in Beaufort County turned violent early Tuesday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a mobile home park on Tyler Street in Washington around 1:07 a.m. Monday.

Chief deputy Charlies Rose said an argument between the men escalated into a fight and shooting.

One man was shot in torso and arm while the other was suffered injuries from the fight.

Both men were taken to the hospital and released a few hours later.

Rose said the Sheriff’s Office is still attempting to determine what charges will be filed.

They have not yet released the names of the men.