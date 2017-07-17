Water outage to affect Havelock residents on Main Street

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of residences in Havelock will be without water service from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday due to water line leak repairs, according to a news release from the city’s public services department.

The repairs are taking place at the intersection of Webb Boulevard and Highway 70.

Even when water pressure is restored, the city said water should be run for two minutes before use.

The city is also advising affected residents to boil water used for human consumption until tests results come back.

Lab results are typically obtained 24 hours after service is restored, according to the release.

For updates, you can check the city’s website.

The outage affects the following address: 1007 E Main St, 1015 E Main St, 1013 E Main St, 1017 E Main St, 1221 E Main St, 1305 E Main St, 1301 E Main St, 1301 A and B E Main St, 1303 E Main St, 1331 E Main St, 1401 E Main St, 1317 E Main St, 1323 E Main St, 1325 E Main St., 1327 E Main St, 1333 E Main St and 449 McCotter Blvd.

 

