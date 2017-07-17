Pitt and Greene Electric Membership Corporation to move Snow Hill locations

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt and Greene Electric Membership Corporation will move its Snow Hill location for the first time in more than two decades.

The group will move their headquarters a few doors down to the old city hall building in Snow Hill.

VP of the corporation Mark Suggs said the move comes as they try to serve customers better.

“Where we are today we don’t have any parking spaces designated for us. Here we’ve got 16 parking spaces and a convenient drive up window,” he said.

The move is expected to be complete sometime in the Fall.

Pitt and Greene Electric Membership Corporation is the second oldest cooperative in the state, having served customers more than 80 years. It currently serves more than 9,000 consumers in Pitt, Greene, Lenoir, Wayne, Wilson and Edgecombe counties.