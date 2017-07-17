Pirates arrive at AAC Summer Kickoff Event

New Port, R.I. (WNCT) – Members of the Pirate football team arrived in style to the 2017 AAC Summer Kickoff Event which got underway on Monday.

For the third straight year, Parker Overton, the founder of Overton’s flew the Pirates up on his jet. Among those on the flight were Pirate head coach Scottie Montgomery, wide receiver Jimmy Williams and linebacker Jordan Williams. Jordan Williams got the chance to help pilot the flight from the cockpit.

“Hey we got us to a safe place, we landed here. Safe,” said Jordan Williams. “You know, pilot Williams thanks you very much for you business.”

After taking some pictures for the conference all those in attendance got the chance to eat at the clambake which is an AAC tradition.

“I got about three or four pieces of chicken, got some steak, got a whole lot of cornbread too,” said Jimmy Williams. “Got to have the cornbread, if they got it up there you got to eat it and it’s good.”

Media day continues on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.