New Bern teen charged with murder of 11-year-old girl appears in court

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old New Bern teen charged with murdering an 11-year-old girl was in Craven County court Monday morning.

Justin Johnson is charged with one count of murder in the death of Hailey Joyner on Saturday.

Hailey Joyner

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Antioch Road in the Bridgeton area in reference to a reported shooting on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Joyner had suffered a gunshot wound. Joyner later died as a result of her injury.

Johnson is being held in the Craven County Jail under no bond.

No information has been released as to what led to the shooting.

Family members declined to comment on camera but those who spoke off-camera said it was a hard time for them because they are dealing with the loss of two children.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “New Bern teen charged with murder of 11-year-old girl appears in court

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s