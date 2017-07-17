New Bern teen charged with murder of 11-year-old girl appears in court

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old New Bern teen charged with murdering an 11-year-old girl was in Craven County court Monday morning.

Justin Johnson is charged with one count of murder in the death of Hailey Joyner on Saturday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Antioch Road in the Bridgeton area in reference to a reported shooting on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Joyner had suffered a gunshot wound. Joyner later died as a result of her injury.

Johnson is being held in the Craven County Jail under no bond.

No information has been released as to what led to the shooting.

Family members declined to comment on camera but those who spoke off-camera said it was a hard time for them because they are dealing with the loss of two children.