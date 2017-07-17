Late Keys HR lifts Frederick past Down East

KINSTON, NC (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – Emerson Martinez turned the best effort of his career but only received a no decision in a 2-1 loss to Frederick. The Keys (9-14, 40-52) used a solo home run from Shane Hoelscher in the ninth to take the lead late over the Wood Ducks (11-13, 35-58).

Eight innings marked a new career-high for Martinez and did not allow an earned run during his work. Frederick opened the scoring in the second, when Hoelscher scored on a fielding error by Evan Van Hoosier at second with two outs.

After the error, the next seven batters were retired by Martinez in order and he would finish his last six innings with only three more base runners. He allowed a season-low two hits as well.

Keys starter Ofelky Peralta wiggled out of jams early and often. The Wood Ducks went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base. Josh Morgan supplied the hit – a single through the right side to score Preston Scott in the fifth inning and tie the game at one.

Down East would load the bases in the sixth with two outs but fail to score, and Peralta exited with a no decision. The Frederick bullpen held strong over the last three innings by only allowing one hit and striking out four.

Adam Choplick worked the ninth for the Woodies and the blemish came with one out when Hoelscher hit his home run over the wall in left. In all, the third baseman scored both runs and had two of the three hits on the night for the Keys.

The finale of the season series is Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Two southpaws will face-off with Brett Martin (1-4, 5.31) for the Wood Ducks against Keegan Akin (6-6, 3.63) for the Keys. You can listen to every pitch of the 2017 season live on Sports/Talk 960 The Bull or streamed on the TuneIn Radio app.