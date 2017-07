KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – During Monday’s City Council meeting in Kinston, leaders voted 4-1 in favor of the brunch bill.

The bill, which will allow alcohol sales on Sundays starting 10 a.m. instead of noon, has been met with mixed reviews. Just last week New Bern Alderman voted against allowing alcohol sales earlier there.

Kinston Mayor B.J. Murphy said the decision takes effect this week.