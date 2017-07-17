Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police have arrested a man in a shooting near Market Street in Jacksonville Monday afternoon.

Officers who responded to the scene around 2 p.m. at the 100 block of Annie Avenue found a 41-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified Michael Jackson, 39, of Jacksonville, as the shooter.

Jackson was taken into custody around 5 p.m.

Deputies said he shot at a person in a vehicle and then fled on foot.

The incident remains under investigation.

