Hobbs and Pettaway shine in All-Star game

Greensboro, N.C. (WNCT & WFMY) – Some of the area’s best high school players assembled at the Greensboro Coliseum on Monday for the North Carolina Coaches Associations East-West All-Star game.

Zach Hobbs (Northside Jacksonville) and Devonte Pettaway (North Pitt) represented the East for our viewing area and played well. Hobbs scored 14 points on 5-12 shooting (1-4 from three) he also grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists. Pettaway netted eight points on 3-8 shooting (1-2 from three) grabbed one rebound and dished out one assist.

Hobbs and Pettaway helped lead the East to a 117-108 victory in the game. Whiteville’s Tyrell Kirk was named MVP after scoring 18 points in 20 minutes of play.