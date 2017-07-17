Greenville hosts financial classes for citizens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, the City of Greenville is hosting a financial program through the community development department.

This is just one of the many installments of financial programs the city hosts every month.

The goal of the program is to help educate those who may need a little more knowledge when it comes to money.

The specific one happening Monday, will teach you how the FDIC keeps your money and deposits safe.

The class will also cover how to prepare for identity theft.

Class instructors will teach people how to brace for the worst case scenario whether it be natural or man-made.

“We all need money; money is what makes the world go round,” said Sylvia Brown, instructor of the classes. “A lot of times, we feel like I need more money, I need more money, and that’s not always true. Sometimes the money you have is sufficient, it’s just how you spend it.”

Every one of all ages are encouraged to come to learn how to manage and protect their money.

The class will take place later tonight at Sheppard Memorial Library from 5:30 till 7:30.

For a full list of the classes you can go to Greenville’s city website.