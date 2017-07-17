Gettleman out in Carolina 18-months after Super Bowl appearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) – The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager have fired general manager Dave Gettleman less than two weeks before the opening of training camp.

Team owner Jerry Richardson said Monday in a statement he made the decision after a long evaluation of the team’s football operations. Richardson also acknowledged the timing is not ideal as the Panthers are scheduled to report to camp on July 26.

Gettleman had been Carolina’s general manager since 2013. The Panthers were 6-10 last season a year after reaching Super Bowl 50, where they lost to Denver. Carolina had reached the postseason in Gettleman’s first three years at the helm.

Gettleman is the second NFL GM to be fired in less than a month. Kansas City fired John Dorsey on June 23.