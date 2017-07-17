First Alert Tropical Update: Keeping an eye on a couple of clusters of storms

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  A couple of disturbances out in the Atlantic have a lower to moderate chance of development in the next few days. Click the video to learn more.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

11am
Mon
75° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
79° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
1am
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
2am
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
4am
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
5am
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
73° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
77° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Keeping an eye on a couple of clusters of storms

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s