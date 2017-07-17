First Alert Weather: Scattered rain and storms keep temperatures cooler

SUMMARY: Temperatures start the week off below normal thanks to rain & clouds but sunshine, high heat and humidity comes soaring back by mid to late week Details:

THIS MORNING: Scattered showers and storms with temps in the lower 70s. Rain will be heavy at times. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Variably to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Rain and storms will taper late afternoon into the evening.  Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few coastal showers or storms, mainly the inner and outer banks. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

A LOOK AHEAD: We will keep the shower and storm chance for the first half of the week until high pressure builds back in for the middle to end of the week.

TROPICS:  Continuing to monitor a cluster of thunderstorms out in the Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

