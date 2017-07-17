Controversial traffic stop video triggers response from Onslow County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a Facebook video of a traffic stop that sparked controversy.

On Wednesday, Chance McClain posted a video on Facebook during which he was stopped on Rocky Run Road and questioned by Onslow County deputies. Jackson claimed he was targeted and his rights were violated.

The Sheriff’s Office called it was a legal investigative stop and said McClain was known to have a lengthy criminal record.

The Sheriff’s Office said once they determined he had no outstanding warrants, he was free to leave.

Allegations of rights being violated are not true, the Sheriff’s Office said.