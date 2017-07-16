Week In Review: A look at the events of the military plane crash

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of stories hit our airways this week, but one story in particular continued throughout.

It was a somber week here is the east when national news hit home.

Breaking news broke on Monday night when we learned out of Greenwood, Mississippi AC-130 military transport plane has crashed.

The next morning investigators combed through the wreckage. Officials announced the crash killing at least 16 people onboard.

“On board were 16 great Americans representing the United States Marine Corps and the United States Navy. Nine of the marines are from New Berg, New York, six marines from Second Raider Battalion Camp Lejeune North Carolina and one Navy Hospital Corps man with a Second Raider Battalion Camp Lejeune North Carolina,” said Brigade General Bradley James with the U.S. Marine Corps.

We then soon learned the names of all 16 who died.

Six were marines and one navy corpsman based at Camp Lejeune.

The service members out of camp Lejeune are staff Sergeant Robert Cox, Sergeant Joseph Murray, Sergeant Chad Jenson, Sergeant Dietrich Schmieman, Petty officer 2nd class Ryan Lohrey, staff Sergeant William Kundrat and Sergeant Talon Leach.

Communities in the east responded immediately with memorials and remembrance services.

Fundraising for the victims’ families were happening all week into the weekend including raising more than $10,000 at a Highway 55 in Hampstead.

“Seeing the outreach and the support from the community, all of this and what raising raiders is doing and trying to help out with a really awesome cause. We couldn’t ask for more obviously,” said Will Clark, Highway 55 operator.

