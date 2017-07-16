Police: 3 people injured when golf cart and car collide in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people suffered minor injuries after a golf cart and car collide in Carteret County.

The Emerald Isle Police Department tells 9 On Your Side it happened Saturday just after 2:30p.m.

Police say two adults and their six-year-old child were injured when their golf cart collided with a car between N.C. 58 Mallard Drive in Emerald Isle. Police say all three suffered minor injuries and are expected to be ok.

Police say the driver of the golf car, Stephanie Whitehead, received several citations including one for unsafe movement.