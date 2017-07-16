NC governor promises Dems win would lessen gerrymandering

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s governor promises Democrats would give up the right to draw political districts that help their candidates and hamper Republicans if they regain legislative power.

Multiple media organizations report Gov. Roy Cooper made the promise to end gerrymandering during the state Democratic Party’s annual gathering Saturday in Raleigh.

Cooper says if Democrats win General Assembly majorities in 2020 they’ll transfer to an independent, nonpartisan commission the power to shape districts for seats in the legislature and Congress.

The legislature redraws election districts every decade after the national census.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled more than two dozen legislative districts were illegally designed on racial grounds. A federal court plans a hearing later this month to decide when new North Carolina legislative districts should be redrawn and new elections held.