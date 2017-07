JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people just outside Jacksonville.

Sheriff Hans Miller tells 9 On Your Side deputies were called to a home on the 3000 block of Oak Wood Road Sunday afternoon.

Miller says they are treating this case as a homicide.

Investigators say the victims are an elderly man and woman.

