First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with heavy rain for your Sunday

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for Sunday. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads and low lying flooding.

TODAY: Clouds and some peeks of sun with showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times and could cause ponding of water on roads and low lying flooding.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Rain will be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and some peeks of sun with showers and thunderstorms. Storms will be heaviest at the coast. Rain will be heavy at times and could cause ponding of water on roads and low lying flooding.

A LOOK AHEAD: A front will stall over the area through Tuesday bringing the chance for storms and heavy rain. Sunshine and big heat will return as high pressure builds in for the middle and end of the week.

TROPICS: A cluster of storms in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a tropical system over the next several days. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 30% 82 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 70% 79 ° F precip: 70% 76 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 40% 77 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast