First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with heavy rain for your Sunday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for Sunday. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads and low lying flooding.

TODAY: Clouds and some peeks of sun with showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times and could cause ponding of water on roads and low lying flooding.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Rain will be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and some peeks of sun with showers and thunderstorms. Storms will be heaviest at the coast. Rain will be heavy at times and could cause ponding of water on roads and low lying flooding.

A LOOK AHEAD: A front will stall over the area through Tuesday bringing the chance for storms and heavy rain. Sunshine and big heat will return as high pressure builds in for the middle and end of the week.

TROPICS:  A cluster of storms in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a tropical system over the next several days. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
83° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
7am
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
8am
Mon
73° F
precip:
40%
9am
Mon
75° F
precip:
40%
10am
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
75° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
73° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
73° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
73° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.