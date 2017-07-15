UNC tired of past, ready to look forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Tar Heels football team is returning the smallest percentage of offense of any power five team in the country and the players and coaches are tired of answering questions about how they will get by with the new look roster.

Among the biggest names missing from UNC’s roster this year are quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, wide receiver Bug Howard and running back T.J. Logan. So the Tar Heels are going to have to replace some of the biggest offensive positions. At the ACC Kickoff Event in Charlotte, Larry Fedora and his players say they are using all this as motivation to make everyone see that the current roster is talented.

“I think the more you guys talk about the guys that left, the better it is for us because that just makes it, it’s motivation for them to prove who they are and that they are a good football player,” said Fedora.

One of the strength’s coming back to the 2017 Heels is the offensive line anchored by senior Bentley Spain. Spain likes the way the line has gelled in the off season and says the team is trying to ignore the outside noise and continue to put in the necessary work to build on last year’s 8-6 team that went to the Sun Bowl.

“Sure, it definitely motivates guys to work harder and try to prove people wrong, but at the same time we can’t control what people say about us so we are just going to do everything we can to be the best we can every day.”

The Tar Heels open the 2017 season on Sept. 2 when Cal comes to Chapel Hill.