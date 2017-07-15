Simply Natural Creamery celebrates 1st annual ice cream festival

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! And to celebrate National Ice Cream month, Simply Natural Creamery in Ayden decided to throw a festival.

There were just over 7,000 people at Simply Natural’s first annual ice cream festival. Besides eating enough ice cream to fill your heart’s desire, “I want chocolate and I want 155 scoops!”

“We had chocolate, fudge, butter pecan, and vanilla,” said festival attendees.

The festival also had food vendors, hay rides, local produce, and shopping tents. “It’s a local business supporting the local community,” Michael Fulcher, marketing director for Simply Natural said.

And some of the customer’s favorite part about the ice cream is that it comes from the cows right here on the farm.

“Everybody loves the flavor, that’s what really brings people back – the high quality. People like that we are a local, natural dairy, we do everything here ourselves. We’re the only dairy east of Chapel Hill that does this,” says Fulcher.

The kids aren’t only happy with the taste but, “They don’t just give us ice cream that is not lactose intolerant. They care about other people that are lactose intolerant.”