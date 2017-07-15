Pancake breakfast raises $10,000 for families of fallen service members

By Published: Updated:

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) – The East continues to mourn the loss of 16 services members killed in a plane crash in Mississippi, including seven service members from Camp Lejeune.

On Saturday, a special pancake breakfast fundraiser organized by the Raising Raiders organization was held to help the families of the fallen. In just a matter of hours, more than $10,000 was collected.

“It’s inspiring to see the outpouring support that we’ve had from through out the community,” said Nick Mannweiler. “Across everything from the fire department to just community members. Its really been great.”

The support has been overwhelming for Raising Raiders, a non-profit group based out of Pender County.

“Seeing the outreach and the support from the community, all of this and what Raising Raiders is doing and trying to help out with a really awesome cause, we couldn’t ask for more obviously,” said Will Clark. “There couldn’t be more people here honestly. Its been an amazing turnout and a really special event now.”

Highway 55 gave a $5,000 check to Raising Raiders. In return, the organization presented Highway 55 with a paddle as a symbol of comradory and appreciation for all their help.

If you would like to donate, click here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s