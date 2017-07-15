Pancake breakfast raises $10,000 for families of fallen service members

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) – The East continues to mourn the loss of 16 services members killed in a plane crash in Mississippi, including seven service members from Camp Lejeune.

On Saturday, a special pancake breakfast fundraiser organized by the Raising Raiders organization was held to help the families of the fallen. In just a matter of hours, more than $10,000 was collected.

“It’s inspiring to see the outpouring support that we’ve had from through out the community,” said Nick Mannweiler. “Across everything from the fire department to just community members. Its really been great.”

The support has been overwhelming for Raising Raiders, a non-profit group based out of Pender County.

“Seeing the outreach and the support from the community, all of this and what Raising Raiders is doing and trying to help out with a really awesome cause, we couldn’t ask for more obviously,” said Will Clark. “There couldn’t be more people here honestly. Its been an amazing turnout and a really special event now.”

Highway 55 gave a $5,000 check to Raising Raiders. In return, the organization presented Highway 55 with a paddle as a symbol of comradory and appreciation for all their help.

