Greenville Police, ATF, investigating armed robbery of pawn shop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Southern Gun and Pawn Shop Saturday morning.

Police responded to the pawn shop at 10 a.m. on Greenville Boulevard.

Police say two masked men, armed with a rifle, reportedly entered the store and held the workers at gunpoint.

The suspects were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of weapons. Luckily no one was injured during the incident.

Due to the fact the robbery occurred at a licensed firearm retailer, the ATF will also assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.