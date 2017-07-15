First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms likely this afternoon

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect through the weekend. Sunshine and heat will combine with a stalled front to produce strong/severe thunderstorms. Details:

TODAY: After a sunny start, clouds increasing with numerous storms developing by afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low to mid 90’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 70’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A front will stall over the area through Tuesday. Expect numerous showers and storms to start the week. High pressure builds east into the area, lessening rain chances but we will heat up again.

TROPICS: Dry air and wind shear are preventing tropical development in the Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 40% 92 ° F precip: 50% 92 ° F precip: 60% 91 ° F precip: 50% 91 ° F precip: 40% 89 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 30% 77 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 30% 77 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 40% 87 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 50% 84 ° F precip: 50% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 30% 75 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast