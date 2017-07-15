First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms likely this afternoon

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect through the weekend. Sunshine and heat will combine with a stalled front to produce strong/severe thunderstorms. Details:

TODAY: After a sunny start, clouds increasing with numerous storms developing by afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low to mid 90’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 70’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A front will stall over the area through Tuesday. Expect numerous showers and storms to start the week. High pressure builds east into the area, lessening rain chances but we will heat up again.

TROPICS:  Dry air and wind shear are preventing tropical development in the Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sat
83° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
88° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
92° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sat
92° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Sat
92° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
30%
12am
Sun
77° F
precip:
40%
1am
Sun
76° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
5am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
75° F
precip:
30%
8am
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sun
79° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
81° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
83° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
30%
12am
Mon
75° F
precip:
30%
1am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
74° F
precip:
40%
3am
Mon
73° F
precip:
60%
4am
Mon
72° F
precip:
60%
5am
Mon
72° F
precip:
60%
6am
Mon
72° F
precip:
40%
7am
Mon
73° F
precip:
40%
