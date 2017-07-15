Cheerwine to be honored by Pres. Trump at White House Monday

By Published:
(Diego Cambiaso/Flickr Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina based Cheerwine will be honored by President Donald Trump during a “Made In America” showcase at the White House Monday.

The event will feature products made in America, as part of the president’s message of putting American first.

A White House spokesperson said the event is also supposed to encourage other companies to manufacture their products in America.

President Trump will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Cabinet Secretaries, members of Congress, and members of the President’s Senior Staff.

Cheerwine recently celebrated their 100th birthday.

The event is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Monday.

