Blue Devils excited for fresh start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duke football team is ready for a fresh start after a rough 2016 season. The Blue Devils are coming off a 4-8 record where they went just 1-7 in ACC play.

But David Cutcliffe’s roster has much more experience heading into the 2017 season and that the current roster has put in the necessary work in the offseason to be able to contend for a Coastal Division championship.

“I don’t think anyone is more excited that it’s the 2017 season than we are at Duke,” said Cutcliffe. “This team has been exceptional since winter, they had an exceptional spring and they’ve had an exceptional summer.”

“We’ve already improved so much from our last loss, last season starting in December going into January guys have worked so hard,” said cornerback Byron Jones Jr. “I have the utmost confidence that we should be able to get back to were we were, definitely at least be in a bowl game and I think we have enough talent and if we put in enough work to this point and if we have a good camp I think we definitely have a shot to do that.”

The Blue Devils open the season on Sept. 2 when they host in-state foe North Carolina Central.

 

 

