Veterinarians warn owners about rabies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two rabies cases in Onslow County have many veterinarians in the east on alert.

Both cases involved raccoons that attacked both pets and their owners.

Experts are warning owners to stay away from any potentially rabid animals that you or your pets may come in contact with.

Dr. Jessica Girard explains what pet owners can look for when they come in contact with a stray animal.

“If there’s wildlife acting unusual in your yard or in the street, keep your dogs and cats away from it,” said Girard. “And most importantly keep yourself away from it.”

Girard recommends getting your pets vaccinated every year for younger pets and every three years for older pets.

If your animal has not been vaccinated for rabies, you can head to your closet animal clinic or animal shelter to get the vaccine.