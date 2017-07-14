Special observance at Jacksonville’s Freedom Fountain to honor those killed in Mississippi plane crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An observance in memory of those who lost their lives in a Mississippi military plane crash will take place Friday.

It’s happening at Noon at the Freedom Fountain and the service will be open to the public.

A short bio will be read for each of those lost and a moment of silence observed.

The event hosted by Onslow Civic Affairs Committee, born of the original Caring Community Committee, provides citizen led observances for 9/11, Freedom Day and telling the story of the origins of the Freedom Fountain.

The Freedom Fountain is dedicated to all those who have passed through the community in service to their nation and stands in a Mourning Status at this time with all but the center Freedom Jet extinguished in memory of those lost.