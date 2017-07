WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A Waste Industries truck dumped a flaming load of cardboard onto the road in Duplin County Friday.

The cardboard in the truck caught on fire, causing the debris to be dumped on Bartlett Road near Highway 117 in Warsaw.

The Warsaw Fire Department arrived on the scene to put out the burning debris, which you can see in the gallery below.

