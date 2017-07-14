NC’s new island now closed after bomb team called in for device

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — Emergency officials have evacuated Shelly Island, North Carolina’s newest island, after possible unexploded Navy ordnance was discovered there Friday morning.

Hatteras Island Rescue Squad confirmed that the emergency call came in at 8:15 a.m. Officials are advising people not to visit Shelly Island and the island will remain evacuated until the object is identified.

The National Park Service, Dare County Emergency Management, the U.S. Coast Guard are also on scene. Officials have called in the U.S. Navy explosive ordnance team from Little Creek, Virginia, and are expected to arrive Friday afternoon.

Shelly Island, which recently was born just off Cape Point along Hatteras Island in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The mile-long swath of sand was created by swirling currents and is essentially a giant sandbar. The island is about a mile long and no more than a few hundreds of yards wide.

It’s been a hit with the public imagination, but the strong currents that formed the island have also proven dangerous, and a number of people have had to be rescued after their attempts to cross the channel dividing the new island from the main island went wrong.