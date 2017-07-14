N.C. native selected as new leader of Pirate Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. – North Carolina native Phillip Wood has been appointed to the dual role of executive director of the East Carolina University Educational Foundation (Pirate Club) and senior associate director of athletics according to an announcement from ECU Director of Athletics Jeff Compher on Friday.

His acceptance to direct and provide leadership to the ECU Athletics development and fundraising organization will close 15 years of service to the NC State Student Aid Association, commonly referred to as the Wolfpack Club. He will begin his duties in Greenville on Aug. 7.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Phillip and his family to Pirate Nation,” Compher said. “After a national search with nearly 50 highly-qualified applicants, we were able to find the next leader of the Pirate Club just 90 miles away in Raleigh.

As the Wolfpack Club’s Associate Executive Director, Wood had oversight and managed all fundraising activities of the association including annual giving, capital campaigns, endowments and premium seating for Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena.

He also recently served as the Wolfpack Club’s campaign chairman in the association’s $210 million contribution to a university-wide $1.6-billion capital effort entitled “Think and Do the Extraordinary.”

During his tenure at NC State, Wood has led successful fundraising efforts totaling $60 million in new capital construction and facilities improvements. The projects included Reynolds Coliseum renovations and the creation of the Walk of Fame and History ($35 million), Close-King Indoor Football Practice Facility ($17.2 million), Carol Johnson Poole Clubhouse ($6 million) and the Dail Basketball Practice Facility ($1.5 million).

Wood established new revenue generation through the creation of premium seating opportunities at Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena. He managed the construction and sales efforts of the 112-seat loge box area in Carter-Finley Stadium’s Vaughn Towers. In addition, he administered a new courtside seat configuration of the Courtside Club for men’s basketball games at PNC Arena with a projected annual revenue of $800,000.

“Words cannot describe how excited my family and I are to be a part of the ECU family,” Wood said. “This is an incredible opportunity and I look forward to being on the team that continues to make great things happen for East Carolina.”

After starting his career as an intern in the NC State Athletics Ticket Office, Wood joined the Wolfpack Club in 2002 where he held multiple roles. Beginning as a contributor services manager, he oversaw the day-to-day gift-processing operations.

Wood then served as associate director of annual giving for eight years, raising $10 million annually, while increasing the Wolfpack Club membership over 19 percent to exceed 20,000 members. During his time in that role, he managed all annual giving functions that encompassed 100 counties across North Carolina and the U.S., including over 350 volunteers. The areas covered included Raleigh, Charlotte, Fayetteville and Wilmington, along with other out-of-state locations such as Greenville, S.C., and Atlanta.

Originally from Rockingham, Wood earned a bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and tourism management with a sports management concentration from NC State in 2001.

He and his wife Kristy have two daughters – Libby and Molly Phillips.