Mosquito conference held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Summer time and warm temperatures means mosquitoes are everywhere.

Created back in 1962, the NCMVC is a nonprofit organization looking to promote public health through mosquito and vector control in our state.

The organization hosts workshops every year and this year they had it right here in Greenville.

This week, they focused on finding mosquito borne diseases caused by larva.

Experts said the number one cause for mosquito breeding is having standing water in your yard.

Things like bird baths and puddles create a cesspool of larva potentially carrying harmful disease.

“So far this year it has been fairly quiet,” said Jim Gardner, Pitt County Vector Control Manager. “If you have been watching the news, there have been nothing new coming out of Florida. It doesn’t mean it won’t come, it just has not done it so far this year.”

Through all of this training, the organization hopes to keep the disease to a minimum, keeping you and your family safe.