Local airports receiving new TSA screening systems

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Whether for work or vacation, traveling doesn’t always go as smoothly as some might hope.

Airports in the east are getting new TSA screening systems that could ease that stress.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport director Andy Shorter said, “We are very pleased to have this technology here for our passengers”

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport just received new technology that will allow for faster and more accurate security screenings.

Shorter said these are state-of-the-art imagining machines used by the TSA.

Shorter said, “Previously they were much larger machines so they were only in place in larger airports but now that they’ve had the technology for a while they were able to shrink it to a size that will fit in our airport”

The machines come at a time when complaints are up from travelers who require alternative screening.

“So with this machine it doesn’t scan anything below the skin surface,” said Shorter. “So if you have joint replacements, even if you have pace-makers, since it’s a non-magnetic machine, you can go through the system and it won’t indicate that you have any issues.”

Passengers at Coastal Carolina Regional said they think the new machines are a good move saying they like the idea of a less invasive process but more than anything want ensured security for save travels.

Curtis Lamp flew in from Indianapolis.

“Anything that can get people through at a higher rate and get them to where they’re trying to go without being invasive is huge and it’s something that small airports especially are looking to get so it’s nice to see here in New Bern for sure,” said Lamp.

Shorter said these machines are a win for passengers and the airport.

“It increases the efficiency but it also increases TSA effectiveness in identifying threats, both current day threats and probably potential threats down the road,” said Shorter.

Jacksonville’s airport received its new machines last week.

Shorter expects Pitt-Greenville airport to have them by the end of the year.