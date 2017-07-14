Greenville partnership helps educate drivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A partnership between Vidant Medical Center, Greenville Fire and Rescue, and the Highway Patrol is training drivers on car safety.

Earlier this afternoon, drivers had a chance to get their child seats checked out and learn the proper procedure to install the seats in their vehicles.

North Carolina has strict car seat laws in place to reduce accidents with children.

Injury prevention program coordinator Ellen Walston says the training sessions serve as an opportunity for parents to learn the proper techniques to install a car seat.

“So many times parents are overwhelmed when they have that new baby,” said Walston. “They’re trying to figure out how to put that seat in and we really want to be able to teach them.”

Car seat checks happen every second Friday of each month at the Greenville fire station on South Greene street.

