Greenville firefighters take precautions to stay cool

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Firefighters are no strangers to hot temperatures and during the day their chances of overheating increase.

Greenville firefighters and rescue workers are taking the steps to lower the risk of them overheating.

Fire leaders are taking the precautions to make sure they are staying hydrated before and after fighting a fire.

Lieutenant Chris Ciesko says it is important for people who are out and about to stay cool.

“We recommend if anybody is working outside to hydrate before you go out,” said Ciesko. “Drink plenty of water or fluids and if you do go for a Gatorade or something like that, try to equal it with water.”

Citizens aren’t the only ones at risk during dangerous temperatures, but firefighters also have an enhanced risk of falling out.

Ciesko says Greenville Fire and Rescue tries to prevent any weather injuries while working.

“We have EMTs who medically monitor the folks that come in,” said Ciesko. “We give them a cold bottle of water or a cup of water out of our water cooler and then check their vital signs, and then give them a wet towel to put around their neck to try and cool them down.”

Every week firefighters have training sessions to decrease the chances of dehydration.