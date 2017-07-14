First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics quiet for now…

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Hurricane formation is not expected this week. Click the video to learn more.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

11am
Fri
90° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
92° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
92° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
94° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Fri
94° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Fri
95° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Fri
94° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Fri
92° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Fri
91° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
80° F
precip:
30%
2am
Sat
79° F
precip:
30%
3am
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
78° F
precip:
30%
5am
Sat
78° F
precip:
30%
6am
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
80° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
82° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
88° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
90° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
92° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
93° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
60%
8pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
40%
12am
Sun
76° F
precip:
40%
1am
Sun
75° F
precip:
30%
2am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
74° F
precip:
40%
5am
Sun
74° F
precip:
60%
6am
Sun
74° F
precip:
60%
7am
Sun
74° F
precip:
60%
8am
Sun
76° F
precip:
40%
9am
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
