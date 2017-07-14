First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather this weekend

SUMMARY: Heat and humidity ends the work week, but a better chance of stronger thunderstorms returns this weekend. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning with a few passing showers and storms along the Albemarle sound & the inner and outer banks. Temperatures are warm and humid and it is a little breezy.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms, primarily north of highway 264.. Highs in the 90’s with a heat index in the triple digits again, between 100 and 107. Winds will be breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms along the inner and outer banks. Temperatures are in the 70s with breezy southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph.


WEEKEND: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs near 90 and a 70% chance of storms (some strong to severe).

TROPICS:  We continue to track disorganized thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Fri
79° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
81° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
83° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
86° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
89° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
91° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
93° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
94° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
95° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
95° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
94° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
93° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Fri
91° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
40%
12am
Sat
80° F
precip:
40%
1am
Sat
80° F
precip:
40%
2am
Sat
79° F
precip:
40%
3am
Sat
78° F
precip:
40%
4am
Sat
78° F
precip:
40%
5am
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sat
77° F
precip:
40%
7am
Sat
78° F
precip:
40%
8am
Sat
80° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
82° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
88° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sat
90° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sat
92° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
93° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sat
92° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Sat
87° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
60%
8pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
40%
12am
Sun
76° F
precip:
50%
1am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
74° F
precip:
20%
5am
Sun
74° F
precip:
60%
