First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather this weekend

SUMMARY: Heat and humidity ends the work week, but a better chance of stronger thunderstorms returns this weekend. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning with a few passing showers and storms along the Albemarle sound & the inner and outer banks. Temperatures are warm and humid and it is a little breezy.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms, primarily north of highway 264.. Highs in the 90’s with a heat index in the triple digits again, between 100 and 107. Winds will be breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms along the inner and outer banks. Temperatures are in the 70s with breezy southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph.



WEEKEND: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs near 90 and a 70% chance of storms (some strong to severe).

TROPICS: We continue to track disorganized thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

