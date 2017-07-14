Dozens gather at Freedom Fountain to remember lost servicemen

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Jacksonville gathered at the Freedom Fountain Friday morning to remember the 16 servicemen who tragically lost their lives when their military plane went down.

The city of Jacksonville lost seven, six Marines and one sailor but on Friday they lost 16 as they came together to celebrate the lives of all of those who died when their KC-130 crashed in Mississippi.

Tears were shed while the bios were read of the 15 Marines and one Navy sailor, each containing pieces of their lives, which made them who they were.

Some with children, some recently married…hobbies that included playing the ukulele and volunteering with the church.

The city of Jacksonville listened to each of their stories and remembered each life lost, whether they were stationed here in North Carolina or elsewhere.

Resident Ami Little felt the pain the whole city was feeling Friday.

“It hit home,” said Little. “I was born and raised here with the Marines. My entire family was in the Marine Corps so to lose any of our guys hurt, but to lose them from home, it gets you, it hits you right in to the core.”

Dozens of people came out to show their support, regardless if they knew the Marines or no, taking a moment of silence, singing God Bless America and grieving together.