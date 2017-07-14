Dozens gather at Freedom Fountain to remember lost servicemen

By Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Jacksonville gathered at the Freedom Fountain Friday morning to remember the 16 servicemen who tragically lost their lives when their military plane went down.

The city of Jacksonville lost seven, six Marines and one sailor but on Friday they lost 16 as they came together to celebrate the lives of all of those who died when their KC-130 crashed in Mississippi.

Tears were shed while the bios were read of the 15 Marines and one Navy sailor, each containing pieces of their lives, which made them who they were.

Some with children, some recently married…hobbies that included playing the ukulele and volunteering with the church.

The city of Jacksonville listened to each of their stories and remembered each life lost, whether they were stationed here in North Carolina or elsewhere.

Resident Ami Little felt the pain the whole city was feeling Friday.

“It hit home,” said Little. “I was born and raised here with the Marines. My entire family was in the Marine Corps so to lose any of our guys hurt, but to lose them from home, it gets you, it hits you right in to the core.”

Dozens of people came out to show their support, regardless if they knew the Marines or no, taking a moment of silence, singing God Bless America and grieving together.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s