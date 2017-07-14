Craven Co. non-profit opens 3,000-square-foot food distribution center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Craven County are celebrating the opening of a new food distribution center.

The non-profit Feed Craven unveiled the more-than-3,000-square-foot facility Friday.

It will help distribute more food throughout the county.

The organization allows for anyone in the community to come in, grab a shopping cart and fill it up with no cost.

The center is open the second and fourth Friday of every month.

Organizers say Feed Craven is a way for them to open their doors to serve the community.

“If you are in need and if you know someone who is in need in the community you can come out,” said Andrew Thompson, Feed Craven coordinator. “You don’t have to show your ID, you don’t have to show your income. If you’re in need of food you can drive up in a Ferrari or a bike, and we will give you food, no questions asked.”

If you would like to volunteer for Feed Craven or donate food call 252-349-0787 or click here.

 

