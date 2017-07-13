Training day held for Pitt County Sheriff Department’s miniature horses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two horses of a different color received their first round of sheriff training as Deputy Gunner and Deputy Sammy traded in their saddles for badges Thursday.

They kickstarted their careers as part of Rocking Horse Ranch’s “Minis on the Move” program about a year ago, traveling to nursing homes, schools, and colleges to provide therapeutic relief for our area.

On Thursday, they began training for a new program through the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department called “Building Bridges”.

“The program will help those who have been involved traumatic experiences and deal with whatever they been through but also open up to us through part of our investigation”, says Lieutenant Kip Gaskins.

Lieutenant Kip Gaskins said he is excited the horses will be able to help witnesses and victims of traumatic events in the region. “I think with one session, they’ll be hooked pretty much. I know I am. It’s a stress reliever just for me to be here.”

For Rocking Horse Ranch director, Malaika Albrecht, she knows Sammy and Gunner will provide an unbridled amount of help to Pitt County.

“We saw a potential to do more for our community and to respond in a more meaningful way in this partnership,” Albrecht said. “It lowers depression, lowers anxiety, and I would say for our community that’s a wonderful and important thing to have.”

The training including some leading, brushing and making friends with their new coworkers, which is all a part of Sammy and Gunner’s new aim to heal with their hooves.