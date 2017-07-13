Senator representatives to hold health care breakfast at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Thursday, representatives for congressional leaders will hold a breakfast at East Carolina University to discuss health care.

Health care has been a hot topic nationwide.

Here in the east, there’s been everything from requests to hear from senators, to protests outside of Senator Thom Tillis’ office in Greenville.

Later Thursday morning, a discussion with representatives from the offices of Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr will speak on behalf of the leaders.

House representative Walter B. Jones will not have a representative, but in an exclusive video to WNCT he said, “I want to assure you I am a strong believer of Medicare And the sovereignty of Medicare and if there is one thing AARP needs to do along with members of congress that is to ensure the sovereignty of Medicare for the future.”

Here’s what you need to know.

This is a private event only open to the east’s local leaders.

The meeting is being help by the AARP.

There will be a discussion of Medicare and Medicaid among local leaders.

The goal of the meeting is to effectively communicate what’s happening in Washington, D.C. back to our local leaders.

“Well it’s important because it’s important to the 17% of North Carolinian’s who are currently on Medicare,” said Jack Hansel, an AARP member. It’s also important to the 20% of who will be becoming available for Medicare over the next 10 years or so.”

This meeting is set to start at 9 on ECU’s campus.

For full coverage, stick with WNCT on our news app and website.