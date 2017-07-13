Onslow Co. deputies seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kiana Pearsall was last seen in the area of Gum Branch Road on Tuesday.

She is described as 5’7”, 130 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon tee shirt with a “Pink” logo, brown leggings, and black and white Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective K. Johnston at 910-989-4047, keith_johnston@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2017012200 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.

