Military, public partnership agreements signed aboard Camp Lejeune

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Leaders from Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River and the local community met aboard Camp Lejeune Thursday to sign three memorandums resulting from the Military Public Partnership initiative.

A Geographic Information Services memorandum, a library memorandum and a K-12 memorandum were all signed at the meeting.

The GIS memorandum allows the base to partner with state and local governments for GIS aerial imagery collection.

With this agreement, the bases, state and local governments can save money by hiring on contract instead of three separate contractors when collecting GIS data.

The GIS data helps ensure rapid responses from E911 service providers during emergency situations.

The library memorandum establishes collaboration between Onslow County Public Libraries and Marine Corps Installations East and is designed to the help the children of military families as they transition from school system to school system.

The K-12 memorandum is designed to help Onslow County Schools and military bases in the area work together to provide materials, services and training to enhance awareness of the Marine Corps and educational challenges faced by military families.