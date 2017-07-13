Military, public partnership agreements signed aboard Camp Lejeune

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Leaders from Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River and the local community met aboard Camp Lejeune Thursday to sign three memorandums resulting from the Military Public Partnership initiative.

A Geographic Information Services memorandum, a library memorandum and a K-12 memorandum were all signed at the meeting.

The GIS memorandum allows the base to partner with state and local governments for GIS aerial imagery collection.

With this agreement, the bases, state and local governments can save money by hiring on contract instead of three separate contractors when collecting GIS data.

The GIS data helps ensure rapid responses from E911 service providers during emergency situations.

The library memorandum establishes collaboration between Onslow County Public Libraries and Marine Corps Installations East and is designed to the help the children of military families as they transition from school system to school system.

The K-12 memorandum is designed to help Onslow County Schools and military bases in the area work together to provide materials, services and training to enhance awareness of the Marine Corps and educational challenges faced by military families.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s