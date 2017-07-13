Local service members identified in plane crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Of the seven local Marines and sailors who were involved in the deadly crash over Mississippi on Monday, three have been identified by family members.

Joe Murray, Staff Sgt. Joseph Conrad and corpsmen Ryan Lowery are just a few service members from the second raider battalion who died in that fatal crash.

Servicemen lost in crash

Now their families must begin the difficult process of coping with the realization that their loved ones are gone.

Murray’s father tells us that his son was devoted to his family.

He swam, surfed and played guitar.

His pastor said he was active in church.

“He went on mission trip with our church,” said Pastor Donny Hutto at Atlantic Beach Assembly of God. “He took an active role in trying to dig a well in the local community. Joseph really had a servant’s heart.”

Other local service members are described as respectful, dedicated and outgoing.

Colonel Michael Scalise, the commander of Camp Lejeune, said he’s grateful for the community support so far as the families and comrades of the service members begin their grieving process.

“Whatever we can do to help those families we are there to support,” said Scalise. “And you can feel that out in town as well. People are offering what they can do, and I think that’s just a great statement for what we as Marines and sailors do as part of the military as well as the community.”

The names of the rest of the local servicemen who were involved in the crash are expected to be released at a news conference Friday.

