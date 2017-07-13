Jacksonville Police mourn loss of K-9 Hooch

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police in Jacksonville are mourning the loss of K-9 Hooch.

Hooch is a Belgian Malinois served the agency since 2011.

“K-9 Hooch’s handler, Officer Scott Spear, noticed that he was acting lethargic and immediately sought veterinary care, where the dog’s condition worsened.” said Deputy Chief Patrick Traitor. “The veterinarian provided aggressive and exhaustive emergency care, but was not able to revive the canine.”

“We have lost one of our own,” he added. “Officer Spear is deeply saddened at the loss of his partner and family member.”

“We are very proud of the years of faithful service provided by K-9 Hooch in searching, tracking and assisting in apprehending subjects and we ask that you keep all of our officers in your thoughts.” commented Traitor.

Police said that a memorial tribute is planned for installation at the Center for Public Safety.